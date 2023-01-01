10 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert TWD to NIO at the real exchange rate

10000 twd
11335.70 nio

1.00000 TWD = 1.13357 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:54 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TWD to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 NIO
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.052287.55361.443361.651680.961918.8928
1GBP1.1552711.2156101.151.66751.908171.1112521.8267
1USD0.95040.822639183.211.371751.569740.914217.9555
1INR0.01142160.00988630.012017810.01648540.01886470.01098670.215785

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 TWD1.13357 NIO
5 TWD5.66785 NIO
10 TWD11.33570 NIO
20 TWD22.67140 NIO
50 TWD56.67850 NIO
100 TWD113.35700 NIO
250 TWD283.39250 NIO
500 TWD566.78500 NIO
1000 TWD1133.57000 NIO
2000 TWD2267.14000 NIO
5000 TWD5667.85000 NIO
10000 TWD11335.70000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NIO0.88217 TWD
5 NIO4.41084 TWD
10 NIO8.82167 TWD
20 NIO17.64334 TWD
50 NIO44.10835 TWD
100 NIO88.21670 TWD
250 NIO220.54175 TWD
500 NIO441.08350 TWD
1000 NIO882.16700 TWD
2000 NIO1764.33400 TWD
5000 NIO4410.83500 TWD
10000 NIO8821.67000 TWD