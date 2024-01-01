New Taiwan dollars to Bahamian dollars today

Convert TWD to BSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
30.49 bsd

NT$1.000 TWD = B$0.03049 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to BSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03080.0312
Low0.03040.0304
Average0.03060.0308
Change-1.00%-1.30%
View full history

1 TWD to BSD stats

The performance of TWD to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0308 and a 30 day low of 0.0304. This means the 30 day average was 0.0306. The change for TWD to BSD was -1.00.

The performance of TWD to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0312 and a 90 day low of 0.0304. This means the 90 day average was 0.0308. The change for TWD to BSD was -1.30.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3260.7821.3881.5427.805145.250.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.888109.5810.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.979185.7091.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1115.621104.6130.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bahamian Dollar
1 TWD0.03049 BSD
5 TWD0.15244 BSD
10 TWD0.30487 BSD
20 TWD0.60975 BSD
50 TWD1.52437 BSD
100 TWD3.04873 BSD
250 TWD7.62182 BSD
500 TWD15.24365 BSD
1000 TWD30.48730 BSD
2000 TWD60.97460 BSD
5000 TWD152.43650 BSD
10000 TWD304.87300 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BSD32.80050 TWD
5 BSD164.00250 TWD
10 BSD328.00500 TWD
20 BSD656.01000 TWD
50 BSD1,640.02500 TWD
100 BSD3,280.05000 TWD
250 BSD8,200.12500 TWD
500 BSD16,400.25000 TWD
1000 BSD32,800.50000 TWD
2000 BSD65,601.00000 TWD
5000 BSD164,002.50000 TWD
10000 BSD328,005.00000 TWD