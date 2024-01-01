New Taiwan dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert TWD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
111.98 aed

NT$1.000 TWD = د.إ0.1120 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
TWD to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11310.1145
Low0.11170.1117
Average0.11230.1131
Change-1.01%-1.29%
1 TWD to AED stats

The performance of TWD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1131 and a 30 day low of 0.1117. This means the 30 day average was 0.1123. The change for TWD to AED was -1.01.

The performance of TWD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1145 and a 90 day low of 0.1117. This means the 90 day average was 0.1131. The change for TWD to AED was -1.29.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5427.805145.210.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0481.1635.889109.5550.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9729.982185.7161.172
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1115.621104.5840.66

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TWD0.11198 AED
5 TWD0.55990 AED
10 TWD1.11980 AED
20 TWD2.23960 AED
50 TWD5.59900 AED
100 TWD11.19800 AED
250 TWD27.99500 AED
500 TWD55.99000 AED
1000 TWD111.98000 AED
2000 TWD223.96000 AED
5000 TWD559.90000 AED
10000 TWD1,119.80000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AED8.93017 TWD
5 AED44.65085 TWD
10 AED89.30170 TWD
20 AED178.60340 TWD
50 AED446.50850 TWD
100 AED893.01700 TWD
250 AED2,232.54250 TWD
500 AED4,465.08500 TWD
1000 AED8,930.17000 TWD
2000 AED17,860.34000 TWD
5000 AED44,650.85000 TWD
10000 AED89,301.70000 TWD