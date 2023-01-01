10 New Taiwan dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert TWD to AED at the real exchange rate

10 twd
1.14 aed

1.00000 TWD = 0.11379 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
TWD to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 AED
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.052487.59971.443791.653810.961818.8941
1GBP1.1552711.2158101.2011.667961.910581.1111421.8276
1USD0.95020.822504183.2381.37191.571460.913917.9533
1INR0.01141560.009881350.012013710.01648170.01887910.01097940.215686

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TWD0.11379 AED
5 TWD0.56895 AED
10 TWD1.13789 AED
20 TWD2.27578 AED
50 TWD5.68945 AED
100 TWD11.37890 AED
250 TWD28.44725 AED
500 TWD56.89450 AED
1000 TWD113.78900 AED
2000 TWD227.57800 AED
5000 TWD568.94500 AED
10000 TWD1137.89000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AED8.78818 TWD
5 AED43.94090 TWD
10 AED87.88180 TWD
20 AED175.76360 TWD
50 AED439.40900 TWD
100 AED878.81800 TWD
250 AED2197.04500 TWD
500 AED4394.09000 TWD
1000 AED8788.18000 TWD
2000 AED17576.36000 TWD
5000 AED43940.90000 TWD
10000 AED87881.80000 TWD