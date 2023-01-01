5000 Turkish liras to Isle of Man pounds

Convert TRY to IMP at the real exchange rate

5000 try
136.10 imp

1.00000 TRY = 0.02722 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.911150.787371285.583.3451.358853.672530.95
1 EUR1.097510.8641313.33691.47111.491344.0305733.9676
1 GBP1.270051.157271362.599105.8521.725814.6642639.308
1 PKR0.003502630.003191460.0027578710.2919260.004759540.01286340.108406

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Isle of Man pound
1 TRY0.02722 IMP
5 TRY0.13610 IMP
10 TRY0.27221 IMP
20 TRY0.54441 IMP
50 TRY1.36103 IMP
100 TRY2.72207 IMP
250 TRY6.80518 IMP
500 TRY13.61035 IMP
1000 TRY27.22070 IMP
2000 TRY54.44140 IMP
5000 TRY136.10350 IMP
10000 TRY272.20700 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Turkish Lira
1 IMP36.73670 TRY
5 IMP183.68350 TRY
10 IMP367.36700 TRY
20 IMP734.73400 TRY
50 IMP1836.83500 TRY
100 IMP3673.67000 TRY
250 IMP9184.17500 TRY
500 IMP18368.35000 TRY
1000 IMP36736.70000 TRY
2000 IMP73473.40000 TRY
5000 IMP183683.50000 TRY
10000 IMP367367.00000 TRY