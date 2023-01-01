5000 Tongan paʻangas to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert TOP to UAH at the real exchange rate

5,000 top
76,062.50 uah

1.00000 TOP = 15.21250 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TOP to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.050587.45941.443911.660870.963418.8787
1GBP1.155411.2137101.0471.668231.918891.1131121.8116
1USD0.95190.823927183.2551.37451.581030.917117.9712
1INR0.01143390.009896420.012011310.01650950.01899020.01101560.215857

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TOP15.21250 UAH
5 TOP76.06250 UAH
10 TOP152.12500 UAH
20 TOP304.25000 UAH
50 TOP760.62500 UAH
100 TOP1521.25000 UAH
250 TOP3803.12500 UAH
500 TOP7606.25000 UAH
1000 TOP15212.50000 UAH
2000 TOP30425.00000 UAH
5000 TOP76062.50000 UAH
10000 TOP152125.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Tongan Paʻanga
1 UAH0.06574 TOP
5 UAH0.32868 TOP
10 UAH0.65735 TOP
20 UAH1.31471 TOP
50 UAH3.28676 TOP
100 UAH6.57353 TOP
250 UAH16.43382 TOP
500 UAH32.86765 TOP
1000 UAH65.73530 TOP
2000 UAH131.47060 TOP
5000 UAH328.67650 TOP
10000 UAH657.35300 TOP