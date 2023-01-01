2000 Tongan paʻangas to Turkish liras

Convert TOP to TRY

2,000 top
23,127 try

1.00000 TOP = 11.56350 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

1EUR10.86541.0505587.46351.443931.660820.9633518.8747
1GBP1.1555411.2139101.0631.668441.919061.1131821.8095
1USD0.951850.823791183.2551.374451.58090.91717.9665
1INR0.01143330.009894790.012011310.01650890.01898870.01101440.215801

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Turkish Lira
1 TOP11.56350 TRY
5 TOP57.81750 TRY
10 TOP115.63500 TRY
20 TOP231.27000 TRY
50 TOP578.17500 TRY
100 TOP1156.35000 TRY
250 TOP2890.87500 TRY
500 TOP5781.75000 TRY
1000 TOP11563.50000 TRY
2000 TOP23127.00000 TRY
5000 TOP57817.50000 TRY
10000 TOP115635.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Tongan Paʻanga
1 TRY0.08648 TOP
5 TRY0.43239 TOP
10 TRY0.86479 TOP
20 TRY1.72958 TOP
50 TRY4.32395 TOP
100 TRY8.64789 TOP
250 TRY21.61972 TOP
500 TRY43.23945 TOP
1000 TRY86.47890 TOP
2000 TRY172.95780 TOP
5000 TRY432.39450 TOP
10000 TRY864.78900 TOP