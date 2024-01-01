Tongan paʻangas to Polish zloty today

Convert TOP to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
1,690.46 pln

T$1.000 TOP = zł1.690 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.71311.7737
Low1.65781.6578
Average1.68391.6986
Change-1.32%-1.53%
View full history

1 TOP to PLN stats

The performance of TOP to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7131 and a 30 day low of 1.6578. This means the 30 day average was 1.6839. The change for TOP to PLN was -1.32.

The performance of TOP to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7737 and a 90 day low of 1.6578. This means the 90 day average was 1.6986. The change for TOP to PLN was -1.53.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.321.5141.6770.93521.145
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0811.7751.9671.09624.794
1 USD0.9170.782183.7221.3881.5380.85719.385
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Polish Zloty
1 TOP1.69046 PLN
5 TOP8.45230 PLN
10 TOP16.90460 PLN
20 TOP33.80920 PLN
50 TOP84.52300 PLN
100 TOP169.04600 PLN
250 TOP422.61500 PLN
500 TOP845.23000 PLN
1000 TOP1,690.46000 PLN
2000 TOP3,380.92000 PLN
5000 TOP8,452.30000 PLN
10000 TOP16,904.60000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Tongan Paʻanga
1 PLN0.59156 TOP
5 PLN2.95778 TOP
10 PLN5.91555 TOP
20 PLN11.83110 TOP
50 PLN29.57775 TOP
100 PLN59.15550 TOP
250 PLN147.88875 TOP
500 PLN295.77750 TOP
1000 PLN591.55500 TOP
2000 PLN1,183.11000 TOP
5000 PLN2,957.77500 TOP
10000 PLN5,915.55000 TOP