Tongan paʻangas to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert TOP to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
1,930.21 myr

T$1.000 TOP = RM1.930 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TOP to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.04142.0453
Low1.93021.9302
Average1.99122.0080
Change-5.44%-5.18%
1 TOP to MYR stats

The performance of TOP to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0414 and a 30 day low of 1.9302. This means the 30 day average was 1.9912. The change for TOP to MYR was -5.44.

The performance of TOP to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0453 and a 90 day low of 1.9302. This means the 90 day average was 2.0080. The change for TOP to MYR was -5.18.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TOP1.93021 MYR
5 TOP9.65105 MYR
10 TOP19.30210 MYR
20 TOP38.60420 MYR
50 TOP96.51050 MYR
100 TOP193.02100 MYR
250 TOP482.55250 MYR
500 TOP965.10500 MYR
1000 TOP1,930.21000 MYR
2000 TOP3,860.42000 MYR
5000 TOP9,651.05000 MYR
10000 TOP19,302.10000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Tongan Paʻanga
1 MYR0.51808 TOP
5 MYR2.59039 TOP
10 MYR5.18078 TOP
20 MYR10.36156 TOP
50 MYR25.90390 TOP
100 MYR51.80780 TOP
250 MYR129.51950 TOP
500 MYR259.03900 TOP
1000 MYR518.07800 TOP
2000 MYR1,036.15600 TOP
5000 MYR2,590.39000 TOP
10000 MYR5,180.78000 TOP