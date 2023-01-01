10 Tongan paʻangas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert TOP to MYR at the real exchange rate

10 top
19.85 myr

1.00000 TOP = 1.98465 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TOP to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.05187.5011.444911.6610.963218.9061
1GBP1.1556711.21455101.1171.669761.919481.1131421.8482
1USD0.95150.82335183.2551.37481.58040.916517.9887
1INR0.01142840.00988950.012011310.01651310.01898270.01100830.216068

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TOP1.98465 MYR
5 TOP9.92325 MYR
10 TOP19.84650 MYR
20 TOP39.69300 MYR
50 TOP99.23250 MYR
100 TOP198.46500 MYR
250 TOP496.16250 MYR
500 TOP992.32500 MYR
1000 TOP1984.65000 MYR
2000 TOP3969.30000 MYR
5000 TOP9923.25000 MYR
10000 TOP19846.50000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Tongan Paʻanga
1 MYR0.50387 TOP
5 MYR2.51933 TOP
10 MYR5.03866 TOP
20 MYR10.07732 TOP
50 MYR25.19330 TOP
100 MYR50.38660 TOP
250 MYR125.96650 TOP
500 MYR251.93300 TOP
1000 MYR503.86600 TOP
2000 MYR1007.73200 TOP
5000 MYR2519.33000 TOP
10000 MYR5038.66000 TOP