Tongan paʻangas to Jamaican dollars today

Convert TOP to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
67,086.50 jmd

T$1.000 TOP = J$67.09 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

TOP to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High67.895467.8954
Low65.444865.4448
Average66.796966.7203
Change-0.75%0.43%
1 TOP to JMD stats

The performance of TOP to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 67.8954 and a 30 day low of 65.4448. This means the 30 day average was 66.7969. The change for TOP to JMD was -0.75.

The performance of TOP to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67.8954 and a 90 day low of 65.4448. This means the 90 day average was 66.7203. The change for TOP to JMD was 0.43.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3361.5141.6780.93521.157
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0971.7751.9671.09624.807
1 USD0.9170.782183.7221.3881.5380.85719.393
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Jamaican Dollar
1 TOP67.08650 JMD
5 TOP335.43250 JMD
10 TOP670.86500 JMD
20 TOP1,341.73000 JMD
50 TOP3,354.32500 JMD
100 TOP6,708.65000 JMD
250 TOP16,771.62500 JMD
500 TOP33,543.25000 JMD
1000 TOP67,086.50000 JMD
2000 TOP134,173.00000 JMD
5000 TOP335,432.50000 JMD
10000 TOP670,865.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 JMD0.01491 TOP
5 JMD0.07453 TOP
10 JMD0.14906 TOP
20 JMD0.29812 TOP
50 JMD0.74531 TOP
100 JMD1.49061 TOP
250 JMD3.72653 TOP
500 JMD7.45305 TOP
1000 JMD14.90610 TOP
2000 JMD29.81220 TOP
5000 JMD74.53050 TOP
10000 JMD149.06100 TOP