Tongan paʻangas to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert TOP to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
335.91 imp

T$1.000 TOP = £0.3359 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39
TOP to IMP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33830.3429
Low0.32610.3261
Average0.33190.3356
Change-0.70%-1.73%
1 TOP to IMP stats

The performance of TOP to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3383 and a 30 day low of 0.3261. This means the 30 day average was 0.3319. The change for TOP to IMP was -0.70.

The performance of TOP to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3429 and a 90 day low of 0.3261. This means the 90 day average was 0.3356. The change for TOP to IMP was -1.73.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Isle of Man pound
1 TOP0.33591 IMP
5 TOP1.67957 IMP
10 TOP3.35913 IMP
20 TOP6.71826 IMP
50 TOP16.79565 IMP
100 TOP33.59130 IMP
250 TOP83.97825 IMP
500 TOP167.95650 IMP
1000 TOP335.91300 IMP
2000 TOP671.82600 IMP
5000 TOP1,679.56500 IMP
10000 TOP3,359.13000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 IMP2.97696 TOP
5 IMP14.88480 TOP
10 IMP29.76960 TOP
20 IMP59.53920 TOP
50 IMP148.84800 TOP
100 IMP297.69600 TOP
250 IMP744.24000 TOP
500 IMP1,488.48000 TOP
1000 IMP2,976.96000 TOP
2000 IMP5,953.92000 TOP
5000 IMP14,884.80000 TOP
10000 IMP29,769.60000 TOP