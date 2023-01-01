50 Tongan paʻangas to Isle of Man pounds

Convert TOP to IMP at the real exchange rate

50 top
16.89 imp

1.00000 TOP = 0.33780 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86421.09891.51281.49181.657480.959918.8988
1 GBP1.1571411.27065105.9021.726371.918111.1107421.8704
1 USD0.910750.786999183.3451.358651.509550.8741517.212
1 INR0.01092740.009442660.011998310.01630150.0181120.01048830.206515

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Isle of Man pound
1 TOP0.33780 IMP
5 TOP1.68902 IMP
10 TOP3.37803 IMP
20 TOP6.75606 IMP
50 TOP16.89015 IMP
100 TOP33.78030 IMP
250 TOP84.45075 IMP
500 TOP168.90150 IMP
1000 TOP337.80300 IMP
2000 TOP675.60600 IMP
5000 TOP1689.01500 IMP
10000 TOP3378.03000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 IMP2.96031 TOP
5 IMP14.80155 TOP
10 IMP29.60310 TOP
20 IMP59.20620 TOP
50 IMP148.01550 TOP
100 IMP296.03100 TOP
250 IMP740.07750 TOP
500 IMP1480.15500 TOP
1000 IMP2960.31000 TOP
2000 IMP5920.62000 TOP
5000 IMP14801.55000 TOP
10000 IMP29603.10000 TOP