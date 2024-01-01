Tajikistani somonis to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert TJS to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
421.17 myr

SM1.000 TJS = RM0.4212 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TJS to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TJS to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43900.4420
Low0.42120.4212
Average0.43480.4350
Change-3.23%-2.79%
View full history

1 TJS to MYR stats

The performance of TJS to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4390 and a 30 day low of 0.4212. This means the 30 day average was 0.4348. The change for TJS to MYR was -3.23.

The performance of TJS to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4420 and a 90 day low of 0.4212. This means the 90 day average was 0.4350. The change for TJS to MYR was -2.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3351.5131.6760.93721.048
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1441.7751.9661.09924.691
1 USD0.9170.782183.7591.3871.5370.85919.302
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TJS0.42117 MYR
5 TJS2.10586 MYR
10 TJS4.21171 MYR
20 TJS8.42342 MYR
50 TJS21.05855 MYR
100 TJS42.11710 MYR
250 TJS105.29275 MYR
500 TJS210.58550 MYR
1000 TJS421.17100 MYR
2000 TJS842.34200 MYR
5000 TJS2,105.85500 MYR
10000 TJS4,211.71000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MYR2.37433 TJS
5 MYR11.87165 TJS
10 MYR23.74330 TJS
20 MYR47.48660 TJS
50 MYR118.71650 TJS
100 MYR237.43300 TJS
250 MYR593.58250 TJS
500 MYR1,187.16500 TJS
1000 MYR2,374.33000 TJS
2000 MYR4,748.66000 TJS
5000 MYR11,871.65000 TJS
10000 MYR23,743.30000 TJS