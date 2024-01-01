Tajikistani somonis to Malaysian ringgits today
Convert TJS to MYR at the real exchange rate
|1 TJS to MYR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4390
|0.4420
|Low
|0.4212
|0.4212
|Average
|0.4348
|0.4350
|Change
|-3.23%
|-2.79%
1 TJS to MYR stats
The performance of TJS to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4390 and a 30 day low of 0.4212. This means the 30 day average was 0.4348. The change for TJS to MYR was -3.23.
The performance of TJS to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4420 and a 90 day low of 0.4212. This means the 90 day average was 0.4350. The change for TJS to MYR was -2.79.
Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni
|Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Tajikistani Somoni
|1 MYR
|2.37433 TJS
|5 MYR
|11.87165 TJS
|10 MYR
|23.74330 TJS
|20 MYR
|47.48660 TJS
|50 MYR
|118.71650 TJS
|100 MYR
|237.43300 TJS
|250 MYR
|593.58250 TJS
|500 MYR
|1,187.16500 TJS
|1000 MYR
|2,374.33000 TJS
|2000 MYR
|4,748.66000 TJS
|5000 MYR
|11,871.65000 TJS
|10000 MYR
|23,743.30000 TJS