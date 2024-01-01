Thai bahts to Samoan talas today

Convert THB to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
77.98 wst

฿1.000 THB = WS$0.07798 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47
THB to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07800.0780
Low0.07440.0734
Average0.07560.0747
Change4.84%4.54%
1 THB to WST stats

The performance of THB to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0780 and a 30 day low of 0.0744. This means the 30 day average was 0.0756. The change for THB to WST was 4.84.

The performance of THB to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0780 and a 90 day low of 0.0734. This means the 90 day average was 0.0747. The change for THB to WST was 4.54.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5360.78283.76218.2621.327
1 EUR1.0911.5131.6750.85291.33919.9141.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1070.56360.36513.1610.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.51711.8860.864

How to convert Thai bahts to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Samoan Tala
1 THB0.07798 WST
5 THB0.38988 WST
10 THB0.77976 WST
20 THB1.55952 WST
50 THB3.89880 WST
100 THB7.79759 WST
250 THB19.49398 WST
500 THB38.98795 WST
1000 THB77.97590 WST
2000 THB155.95180 WST
5000 THB389.87950 WST
10000 THB779.75900 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Thai Baht
1 WST12.82450 THB
5 WST64.12250 THB
10 WST128.24500 THB
20 WST256.49000 THB
50 WST641.22500 THB
100 WST1,282.45000 THB
250 WST3,206.12500 THB
500 WST6,412.25000 THB
1000 WST12,824.50000 THB
2000 WST25,649.00000 THB
5000 WST64,122.50000 THB
10000 WST128,245.00000 THB