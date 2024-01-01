Thai bahts to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert THB to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
1,144.86 uyu

฿1.000 THB = $U1.145 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
THB to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.14621.1462
Low1.09821.0407
Average1.11441.0812
Change4.16%9.35%
1 THB to UYU stats

The performance of THB to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1462 and a 30 day low of 1.0982. This means the 30 day average was 1.1144. The change for THB to UYU was 4.16.

The performance of THB to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1462 and a 90 day low of 1.0407. This means the 90 day average was 1.0812. The change for THB to UYU was 9.35.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Uruguayan Peso
1 THB1.14486 UYU
5 THB5.72430 UYU
10 THB11.44860 UYU
20 THB22.89720 UYU
50 THB57.24300 UYU
100 THB114.48600 UYU
250 THB286.21500 UYU
500 THB572.43000 UYU
1000 THB1,144.86000 UYU
2000 THB2,289.72000 UYU
5000 THB5,724.30000 UYU
10000 THB11,448.60000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Thai Baht
1 UYU0.87347 THB
5 UYU4.36736 THB
10 UYU8.73472 THB
20 UYU17.46944 THB
50 UYU43.67360 THB
100 UYU87.34720 THB
250 UYU218.36800 THB
500 UYU436.73600 THB
1000 UYU873.47200 THB
2000 UYU1,746.94400 THB
5000 UYU4,367.36000 THB
10000 UYU8,734.72000 THB