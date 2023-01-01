10 Thai bahts to Uruguayan pesos

Convert THB to UYU at the real exchange rate

10 thb
10.45 uyu

1.00000 THB = 1.04548 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

THB to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 UYU
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865351.049487.4121.444131.660840.9627518.8869
1GBP1.155611.2127101.0141.668861.919281.1125621.8259
1USD0.95290.824606183.29711.376151.582650.9174517.9978
1INR0.01144010.009899580.012005210.0165210.01900010.01101420.216068

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Uruguayan Peso
1 THB1.04548 UYU
5 THB5.22740 UYU
10 THB10.45480 UYU
20 THB20.90960 UYU
50 THB52.27400 UYU
100 THB104.54800 UYU
250 THB261.37000 UYU
500 THB522.74000 UYU
1000 THB1045.48000 UYU
2000 THB2090.96000 UYU
5000 THB5227.40000 UYU
10000 THB10454.80000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Thai Baht
1 UYU0.95650 THB
5 UYU4.78249 THB
10 UYU9.56499 THB
20 UYU19.12998 THB
50 UYU47.82495 THB
100 UYU95.64990 THB
250 UYU239.12475 THB
500 UYU478.24950 THB
1000 UYU956.49900 THB
2000 UYU1912.99800 THB
5000 UYU4782.49500 THB
10000 UYU9564.99000 THB