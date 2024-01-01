Thai bahts to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert THB to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
301.61 tjs

฿1.000 THB = SM0.3016 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 THB to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30200.3030
Low0.29350.2892
Average0.29690.2958
Change1.65%1.30%
View full history

1 THB to TJS stats

The performance of THB to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3020 and a 30 day low of 0.2935. This means the 30 day average was 0.2969. The change for THB to TJS was 1.65.

The performance of THB to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3030 and a 90 day low of 0.2892. This means the 90 day average was 0.2958. The change for THB to TJS was 1.30.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5370.78283.76818.261.327
1 EUR1.09111.5131.6760.85291.34919.9131.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1080.56360.36713.1590.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.511.880.863

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tajikistani Somoni
1 THB0.30161 TJS
5 THB1.50803 TJS
10 THB3.01605 TJS
20 THB6.03210 TJS
50 THB15.08025 TJS
100 THB30.16050 TJS
250 THB75.40125 TJS
500 THB150.80250 TJS
1000 THB301.60500 TJS
2000 THB603.21000 TJS
5000 THB1,508.02500 TJS
10000 THB3,016.05000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Thai Baht
1 TJS3.31560 THB
5 TJS16.57800 THB
10 TJS33.15600 THB
20 TJS66.31200 THB
50 TJS165.78000 THB
100 TJS331.56000 THB
250 TJS828.90000 THB
500 TJS1,657.80000 THB
1000 TJS3,315.60000 THB
2000 TJS6,631.20000 THB
5000 TJS16,578.00000 THB
10000 TJS33,156.00000 THB