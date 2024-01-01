Thai bahts to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert THB to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
247.44 svc

฿1.000 THB = ₡0.2474 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
THB to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24770.2477
Low0.24000.2367
Average0.24250.2399
Change3.12%3.96%
1 THB to SVC stats

The performance of THB to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2477 and a 30 day low of 0.2400. This means the 30 day average was 0.2425. The change for THB to SVC was 3.12.

The performance of THB to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2477 and a 90 day low of 0.2367. This means the 90 day average was 0.2399. The change for THB to SVC was 3.96.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5370.78283.7718.2651.327
1 EUR1.09111.5131.6760.85391.35519.9191.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1080.56360.36813.1620.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.50511.8840.863

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Salvadoran Colón
1 THB0.24744 SVC
5 THB1.23719 SVC
10 THB2.47437 SVC
20 THB4.94874 SVC
50 THB12.37185 SVC
100 THB24.74370 SVC
250 THB61.85925 SVC
500 THB123.71850 SVC
1000 THB247.43700 SVC
2000 THB494.87400 SVC
5000 THB1,237.18500 SVC
10000 THB2,474.37000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Thai Baht
1 SVC4.04143 THB
5 SVC20.20715 THB
10 SVC40.41430 THB
20 SVC80.82860 THB
50 SVC202.07150 THB
100 SVC404.14300 THB
250 SVC1,010.35750 THB
500 SVC2,020.71500 THB
1000 SVC4,041.43000 THB
2000 SVC8,082.86000 THB
5000 SVC20,207.15000 THB
10000 SVC40,414.30000 THB