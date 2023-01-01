5 Thai bahts to Salvadoran colóns

Convert THB to SVC at the real exchange rate

5 thb
1.18 svc

1.00000 THB = 0.23642 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

THB to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 SVC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86481.05187.51361.444391.660350.962818.8697
1GBP1.1563411.2153101.1941.670191.919911.1133221.8195
1USD0.95150.822842183.2671.37431.579780.916117.954
1INR0.01142680.009881970.012009610.01650470.01897240.0110020.21562

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Salvadoran Colón
1 THB0.23642 SVC
5 THB1.18213 SVC
10 THB2.36425 SVC
20 THB4.72850 SVC
50 THB11.82125 SVC
100 THB23.64250 SVC
250 THB59.10625 SVC
500 THB118.21250 SVC
1000 THB236.42500 SVC
2000 THB472.85000 SVC
5000 THB1182.12500 SVC
10000 THB2364.25000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Thai Baht
1 SVC4.22968 THB
5 SVC21.14840 THB
10 SVC42.29680 THB
20 SVC84.59360 THB
50 SVC211.48400 THB
100 SVC422.96800 THB
250 SVC1057.42000 THB
500 SVC2114.84000 THB
1000 SVC4229.68000 THB
2000 SVC8459.36000 THB
5000 SVC21148.40000 THB
10000 SVC42296.80000 THB