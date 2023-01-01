5 Thai bahts to Pakistani rupees

Convert THB to PKR at the real exchange rate

5 thb
38.52 pkr

1.00000 THB = 7.70453 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:35 UTC
THB to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

How to convert Thai bahts to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Pakistani Rupee
1 THB7.70453 PKR
5 THB38.52265 PKR
10 THB77.04530 PKR
20 THB154.09060 PKR
50 THB385.22650 PKR
100 THB770.45300 PKR
250 THB1926.13250 PKR
500 THB3852.26500 PKR
1000 THB7704.53000 PKR
2000 THB15409.06000 PKR
5000 THB38522.65000 PKR
10000 THB77045.30000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Thai Baht
1 PKR0.12979 THB
5 PKR0.64897 THB
10 PKR1.29794 THB
20 PKR2.59588 THB
50 PKR6.48970 THB
100 PKR12.97940 THB
250 PKR32.44850 THB
500 PKR64.89700 THB
1000 PKR129.79400 THB
2000 PKR259.58800 THB
5000 PKR648.97000 THB
10000 PKR1297.94000 THB