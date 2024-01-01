1 Pakistani rupee to Thai bahts

Convert PKR to THB at the real exchange rate

1 pkr
0.13 thb

1.000 PKR = 0.1317 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Thai Baht
1 PKR0.13168 THB
5 PKR0.65842 THB
10 PKR1.31683 THB
20 PKR2.63366 THB
50 PKR6.58415 THB
100 PKR13.16830 THB
250 PKR32.92075 THB
500 PKR65.84150 THB
1000 PKR131.68300 THB
2000 PKR263.36600 THB
5000 PKR658.41500 THB
10000 PKR1,316.83000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Pakistani Rupee
1 THB7.59400 PKR
5 THB37.97000 PKR
10 THB75.94000 PKR
20 THB151.88000 PKR
50 THB379.70000 PKR
100 THB759.40000 PKR
250 THB1,898.50000 PKR
500 THB3,797.00000 PKR
1000 THB7,594.00000 PKR
2000 THB15,188.00000 PKR
5000 THB37,970.00000 PKR
10000 THB75,940.00000 PKR