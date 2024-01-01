5 泰铢兑巴基斯坦卢比
按实际汇率将 THB 换算成 PKR
我们无法在这些货币间进行汇款
我们正在处理。请注册以获得通知，我们会尽快通知您。
Loading
|1 THB兑PKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|高
|7.7528
|7.7528
|低
|7.5816
|7.4917
|一般
|7.6642
|7.6190
|更改
|2.24%
|2.88%
|View full history
1 THB to PKR stats
The performance of THB to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.7528 and a 30 day low of 7.5816. This means the 30 day average was 7.6642. The change for THB to PKR was 2.24.
The performance of THB to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.7528 and a 90 day low of 7.4917. This means the 90 day average was 7.6190. The change for THB to PKR was 2.88.
如何将泰铢兑换成巴基斯坦卢比
- 1
输入金额
只需在框中输入您要换算的金额。
- 2
选择您的货币
点击下拉列表，在第一个下拉列表中选择THB作为要换算的原始货币，在第二个下拉列表中选择PKR作为要换算的目标货币。
- 3
就是这么简单
我们的汇率换算器将为您显示THB兑PKR的当前汇率，以及过去一天、一周或一个月的汇率变化。
您是否在向银行支付过高的费用？
将我们与银行进行比较通过 Wise 汇款
银行通常会宣传免费或者低手续费的汇款服务，却在汇率中添加隐藏的差价赚取利润。Wise 为你提供真实的市场汇率中间价，因此你可以大幅节省跨境汇款的费用。