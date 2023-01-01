5 Thai bahts to New Zealand dollars

Convert THB to NZD at the real exchange rate

5 thb
0.23 nzd

1.00000 THB = 0.04573 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:27 UTC
THB to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.864651.051787.54051.443881.659880.962318.8775
1GBP1.1565411.2164101.251.671.919821.1129421.8338
1USD0.950850.822098183.23711.37291.578280.914917.9495
1INR0.01142330.009876580.012013910.01649380.01896130.01099150.215643

How to convert Thai bahts to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Conversion rates Thai Baht / New Zealand Dollar
1 THB0.04573 NZD
5 THB0.22863 NZD
10 THB0.45726 NZD
20 THB0.91451 NZD
50 THB2.28628 NZD
100 THB4.57256 NZD
250 THB11.43140 NZD
500 THB22.86280 NZD
1000 THB45.72560 NZD
2000 THB91.45120 NZD
5000 THB228.62800 NZD
10000 THB457.25600 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Thai Baht
1 NZD21.86960 THB
5 NZD109.34800 THB
10 NZD218.69600 THB
20 NZD437.39200 THB
50 NZD1093.48000 THB
100 NZD2186.96000 THB
250 NZD5467.40000 THB
500 NZD10934.80000 THB
1000 NZD21869.60000 THB
2000 NZD43739.20000 THB
5000 NZD109348.00000 THB
10000 NZD218696.00000 THB