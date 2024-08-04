5 New Zealand dollars to Thai bahts

Convert NZD to THB at the real exchange rate

5 nzd
105.08 thb

$1.000 NZD = ฿21.02 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25
NZD to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.407722.6816
Low21.008921.0089
Average21.711522.1713
Change-6.24%-4.90%
1 NZD to THB stats

The performance of NZD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.4077 and a 30 day low of 21.0089. This means the 30 day average was 21.7115. The change for NZD to THB was -6.24.

The performance of NZD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.6816 and a 90 day low of 21.0089. This means the 90 day average was 22.1713. The change for NZD to THB was -4.90.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5340.7810.91683.7971.3870.858146.46
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.6150.9040.55995.455
1 GBP1.2811.96511.173107.3321.7761.1187.593
1 EUR1.0921.6760.853191.5151.5140.937159.96

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Thai Baht
1 NZD21.01580 THB
5 NZD105.07900 THB
10 NZD210.15800 THB
20 NZD420.31600 THB
50 NZD1,050.79000 THB
100 NZD2,101.58000 THB
250 NZD5,253.95000 THB
500 NZD10,507.90000 THB
1000 NZD21,015.80000 THB
2000 NZD42,031.60000 THB
5000 NZD105,079.00000 THB
10000 NZD210,158.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / New Zealand Dollar
1 THB0.04758 NZD
5 THB0.23792 NZD
10 THB0.47583 NZD
20 THB0.95166 NZD
50 THB2.37916 NZD
100 THB4.75832 NZD
250 THB11.89580 NZD
500 THB23.79160 NZD
1000 THB47.58320 NZD
2000 THB95.16640 NZD
5000 THB237.91600 NZD
10000 THB475.83200 NZD