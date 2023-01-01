10 thousand Thai bahts to Moldovan leus

Convert THB to MDL at the real exchange rate

10,000 thb
4,932.36 mdl

1.00000 THB = 0.49324 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

THB to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 MDL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86481.05287.59431.44341.660350.962918.8573
1GBP1.1563411.2165101.2911.66911.919981.1134421.806
1USD0.95060.82203183.26451.372051.578280.9153517.9252
1INR0.01141630.009872520.012009910.01647820.01895510.01099330.21528

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Moldovan Leu
1 THB0.49324 MDL
5 THB2.46618 MDL
10 THB4.93236 MDL
20 THB9.86472 MDL
50 THB24.66180 MDL
100 THB49.32360 MDL
250 THB123.30900 MDL
500 THB246.61800 MDL
1000 THB493.23600 MDL
2000 THB986.47200 MDL
5000 THB2466.18000 MDL
10000 THB4932.36000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Thai Baht
1 MDL2.02743 THB
5 MDL10.13715 THB
10 MDL20.27430 THB
20 MDL40.54860 THB
50 MDL101.37150 THB
100 MDL202.74300 THB
250 MDL506.85750 THB
500 MDL1013.71500 THB
1000 MDL2027.43000 THB
2000 MDL4054.86000 THB
5000 MDL10137.15000 THB
10000 MDL20274.30000 THB