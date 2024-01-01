1 thousand Moldovan leus to Thai bahts

Convert MDL to THB at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ฿1.904 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28
MDL to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 MDL to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.94701.9825
Low1.87751.8614
Average1.90641.9115
Change0.92%-3.96%
1 MDL to THB stats

The performance of MDL to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9470 and a 30 day low of 1.8775. This means the 30 day average was 1.9064. The change for MDL to THB was 0.92.

The performance of MDL to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9825 and a 90 day low of 1.8614. This means the 90 day average was 1.9115. The change for MDL to THB was -3.96.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1211.3971.53684.3811.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9261.7671.944106.7552.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6570.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.97111.160.3991.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Thai Baht
1 MDL1.90405 THB
5 MDL9.52025 THB
10 MDL19.04050 THB
20 MDL38.08100 THB
50 MDL95.20250 THB
100 MDL190.40500 THB
250 MDL476.01250 THB
500 MDL952.02500 THB
1000 MDL1,904.05000 THB
2000 MDL3,808.10000 THB
5000 MDL9,520.25000 THB
10000 MDL19,040.50000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Moldovan Leu
1 THB0.52520 MDL
5 THB2.62599 MDL
10 THB5.25197 MDL
20 THB10.50394 MDL
50 THB26.25985 MDL
100 THB52.51970 MDL
250 THB131.29925 MDL
500 THB262.59850 MDL
1000 THB525.19700 MDL
2000 THB1,050.39400 MDL
5000 THB2,625.98500 MDL
10000 THB5,251.97000 MDL