5 Surinamese dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert SRD to SEK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = kr0.3119 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
SRD to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SEK
1 SRD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32250.3570
Low0.30700.3070
Average0.31280.3317
Change-2.41%-11.35%
1 SRD to SEK stats

The performance of SRD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3225 and a 30 day low of 0.3070. This means the 30 day average was 0.3128. The change for SRD to SEK was -2.41.

The performance of SRD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3570 and a 90 day low of 0.3070. This means the 90 day average was 0.3317. The change for SRD to SEK was -11.35.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5341.3950.79484.50318.084
1 SGD0.74310.7091.141.0370.5962.79513.438
1 EUR1.0491.41111.6091.4630.83288.60618.962
1 AUD0.6520.8770.62210.9090.51755.07511.786

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 SRD0.31190 SEK
5 SRD1.55948 SEK
10 SRD3.11895 SEK
20 SRD6.23790 SEK
50 SRD15.59475 SEK
100 SRD31.18950 SEK
250 SRD77.97375 SEK
500 SRD155.94750 SEK
1000 SRD311.89500 SEK
2000 SRD623.79000 SEK
5000 SRD1,559.47500 SEK
10000 SRD3,118.95000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Surinamese Dollar
1 SEK3.20621 SRD
5 SEK16.03105 SRD
10 SEK32.06210 SRD
20 SEK64.12420 SRD
50 SEK160.31050 SRD
100 SEK320.62100 SRD
250 SEK801.55250 SRD
500 SEK1,603.10500 SRD
1000 SEK3,206.21000 SRD
2000 SEK6,412.42000 SRD
5000 SEK16,031.05000 SRD
10000 SEK32,062.10000 SRD