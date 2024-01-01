250 Surinamese dollars to Mexican pesos

$1.000 SRD = Mex$0.5759 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:49
MXN
1 SRD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.60460.6914
Low0.56630.5663
Average0.58540.6277
Change-4.74%-12.78%
The performance of SRD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6046 and a 30 day low of 0.5663. This means the 30 day average was 0.5854. The change for SRD to MXN was -4.74.

The performance of SRD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6914 and a 90 day low of 0.5663. This means the 90 day average was 0.6277. The change for SRD to MXN was -12.78.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 SRD0.57587 MXN
5 SRD2.87936 MXN
10 SRD5.75871 MXN
20 SRD11.51742 MXN
50 SRD28.79355 MXN
100 SRD57.58710 MXN
250 SRD143.96775 MXN
500 SRD287.93550 MXN
1000 SRD575.87100 MXN
2000 SRD1,151.74200 MXN
5000 SRD2,879.35500 MXN
10000 SRD5,758.71000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Surinamese Dollar
1 MXN1.73650 SRD
5 MXN8.68250 SRD
10 MXN17.36500 SRD
20 MXN34.73000 SRD
50 MXN86.82500 SRD
100 MXN173.65000 SRD
250 MXN434.12500 SRD
500 MXN868.25000 SRD
1000 MXN1,736.50000 SRD
2000 MXN3,473.00000 SRD
5000 MXN8,682.50000 SRD
10000 MXN17,365.00000 SRD