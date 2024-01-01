10 thousand Surinamese dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert SRD to KES at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = Ksh3.647 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
SRD to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KES
1 SRD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.93974.4575
Low3.62623.6262
Average3.74734.0996
Change-6.67%-18.16%
1 SRD to KES stats

The performance of SRD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9397 and a 30 day low of 3.6262. This means the 30 day average was 3.7473. The change for SRD to KES was -6.67.

The performance of SRD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4575 and a 90 day low of 3.6262. This means the 90 day average was 4.0996. The change for SRD to KES was -18.16.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 SRD3.64670 KES
5 SRD18.23350 KES
10 SRD36.46700 KES
20 SRD72.93400 KES
50 SRD182.33500 KES
100 SRD364.67000 KES
250 SRD911.67500 KES
500 SRD1,823.35000 KES
1000 SRD3,646.70000 KES
2000 SRD7,293.40000 KES
5000 SRD18,233.50000 KES
10000 SRD36,467.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Surinamese Dollar
1 KES0.27422 SRD
5 KES1.37111 SRD
10 KES2.74221 SRD
20 KES5.48442 SRD
50 KES13.71105 SRD
100 KES27.42210 SRD
250 KES68.55525 SRD
500 KES137.11050 SRD
1000 KES274.22100 SRD
2000 KES548.44200 SRD
5000 KES1,371.10500 SRD
10000 KES2,742.21000 SRD