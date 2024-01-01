1 thousand Kenyan shillings to Surinamese dollars

Convert KES to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
249.07 srd

1.00000 KES = 0.24907 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Surinamese Dollar
1 KES0.24907 SRD
5 KES1.24533 SRD
10 KES2.49065 SRD
20 KES4.98130 SRD
50 KES12.45325 SRD
100 KES24.90650 SRD
250 KES62.26625 SRD
500 KES124.53250 SRD
1000 KES249.06500 SRD
2000 KES498.13000 SRD
5000 KES1245.32500 SRD
10000 KES2490.65000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 SRD4.01501 KES
5 SRD20.07505 KES
10 SRD40.15010 KES
20 SRD80.30020 KES
50 SRD200.75050 KES
100 SRD401.50100 KES
250 SRD1003.75250 KES
500 SRD2007.50500 KES
1000 SRD4015.01000 KES
2000 SRD8030.02000 KES
5000 SRD20075.05000 KES
10000 SRD40150.10000 KES