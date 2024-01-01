5 Surinamese dollars to Israeli new sheqels

Convert SRD to ILS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ₪0.1049 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
SRD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 SRD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11570.1294
Low0.10490.1049
Average0.10890.1189
Change-8.22%-17.63%
1 SRD to ILS stats

The performance of SRD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1157 and a 30 day low of 0.1049. This means the 30 day average was 0.1089. The change for SRD to ILS was -8.22.

The performance of SRD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1294 and a 90 day low of 0.1049. This means the 90 day average was 0.1189. The change for SRD to ILS was -17.63.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SRD0.10491 ILS
5 SRD0.52456 ILS
10 SRD1.04912 ILS
20 SRD2.09824 ILS
50 SRD5.24560 ILS
100 SRD10.49120 ILS
250 SRD26.22800 ILS
500 SRD52.45600 ILS
1000 SRD104.91200 ILS
2000 SRD209.82400 ILS
5000 SRD524.56000 ILS
10000 SRD1,049.12000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Surinamese Dollar
1 ILS9.53179 SRD
5 ILS47.65895 SRD
10 ILS95.31790 SRD
20 ILS190.63580 SRD
50 ILS476.58950 SRD
100 ILS953.17900 SRD
250 ILS2,382.94750 SRD
500 ILS4,765.89500 SRD
1000 ILS9,531.79000 SRD
2000 ILS19,063.58000 SRD
5000 ILS47,658.95000 SRD
10000 ILS95,317.90000 SRD