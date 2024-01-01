10 Israeli new sheqels to Surinamese dollars

Convert ILS to SRD at the real exchange rate

10 ils
75.90 srd

₪1.000 ILS = $7.590 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.28259.0705
Low7.57387.5738
Average8.06458.4182
Change-6.63%-16.32%
1 ILS to SRD stats

The performance of ILS to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.2825 and a 30 day low of 7.5738. This means the 30 day average was 8.0645. The change for ILS to SRD was -6.63.

The performance of ILS to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.0705 and a 90 day low of 7.5738. This means the 90 day average was 8.4182. The change for ILS to SRD was -16.32.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Surinamese Dollar
1 ILS7.58976 SRD
5 ILS37.94880 SRD
10 ILS75.89760 SRD
20 ILS151.79520 SRD
50 ILS379.48800 SRD
100 ILS758.97600 SRD
250 ILS1,897.44000 SRD
500 ILS3,794.88000 SRD
1000 ILS7,589.76000 SRD
2000 ILS15,179.52000 SRD
5000 ILS37,948.80000 SRD
10000 ILS75,897.60000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SRD0.13176 ILS
5 SRD0.65878 ILS
10 SRD1.31756 ILS
20 SRD2.63512 ILS
50 SRD6.58780 ILS
100 SRD13.17560 ILS
250 SRD32.93900 ILS
500 SRD65.87800 ILS
1000 SRD131.75600 ILS
2000 SRD263.51200 ILS
5000 SRD658.78000 ILS
10000 SRD1,317.56000 ILS