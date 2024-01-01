50 Surinamese dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert SRD to BGN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = лв0.05258 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:43
SRD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 SRD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05520.0611
Low0.05190.0519
Average0.05290.0568
Change-4.22%-12.92%
1 SRD to BGN stats

The performance of SRD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0552 and a 30 day low of 0.0519. This means the 30 day average was 0.0529. The change for SRD to BGN was -4.22.

The performance of SRD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0611 and a 90 day low of 0.0519. This means the 90 day average was 0.0568. The change for SRD to BGN was -12.92.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 SRD0.05258 BGN
5 SRD0.26290 BGN
10 SRD0.52580 BGN
20 SRD1.05160 BGN
50 SRD2.62901 BGN
100 SRD5.25802 BGN
250 SRD13.14505 BGN
500 SRD26.29010 BGN
1000 SRD52.58020 BGN
2000 SRD105.16040 BGN
5000 SRD262.90100 BGN
10000 SRD525.80200 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Surinamese Dollar
1 BGN19.01860 SRD
5 BGN95.09300 SRD
10 BGN190.18600 SRD
20 BGN380.37200 SRD
50 BGN950.93000 SRD
100 BGN1,901.86000 SRD
250 BGN4,754.65000 SRD
500 BGN9,509.30000 SRD
1000 BGN19,018.60000 SRD
2000 BGN38,037.20000 SRD
5000 BGN95,093.00000 SRD
10000 BGN190,186.00000 SRD