1 thousand Sierra Leonean leones to Indonesian rupiahs

Le1.000 SLL = Rp0.6966 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
SLL to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 SLL to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69740.6974
Low0.68090.6604
Average0.69110.6835
Change2.30%1.23%
1 SLL to IDR stats

The performance of SLL to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6974 and a 30 day low of 0.6809. This means the 30 day average was 0.6911. The change for SLL to IDR was 2.30.

The performance of SLL to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6974 and a 90 day low of 0.6604. This means the 90 day average was 0.6835. The change for SLL to IDR was 1.23.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SLL0.69656 IDR
5 SLL3.48281 IDR
10 SLL6.96562 IDR
20 SLL13.93124 IDR
50 SLL34.82810 IDR
100 SLL69.65620 IDR
250 SLL174.14050 IDR
500 SLL348.28100 IDR
1000 SLL696.56200 IDR
2000 SLL1,393.12400 IDR
5000 SLL3,482.81000 IDR
10000 SLL6,965.62000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 IDR1.43562 SLL
5 IDR7.17810 SLL
10 IDR14.35620 SLL
20 IDR28.71240 SLL
50 IDR71.78100 SLL
100 IDR143.56200 SLL
250 IDR358.90500 SLL
500 IDR717.81000 SLL
1000 IDR1,435.62000 SLL
2000 IDR2,871.24000 SLL
5000 IDR7,178.10000 SLL
10000 IDR14,356.20000 SLL