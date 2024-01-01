Sierra Leonean leones to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert SLL to BTN at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = Nu.0.003695 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SLL to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 SLL to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00370.0037
Low0.00370.0036
Average0.00370.0037
Change0.42%-0.75%
View full history

1 SLL to BTN stats

The performance of SLL to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0037 and a 30 day low of 0.0037. This means the 30 day average was 0.0037. The change for SLL to BTN was 0.42.

The performance of SLL to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0037 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0037. The change for SLL to BTN was -0.75.

Track market ratesView SLL to BTN chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.3431.3960.9584.48118.0061.5320.792
1 SGD0.74511.0390.70762.90213.4071.1410.589
1 CAD0.7170.96210.68160.53212.9021.0980.567
1 EUR1.0531.4141.469188.94618.9581.6130.833

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leone

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SLL0.00370 BTN
5 SLL0.01848 BTN
10 SLL0.03695 BTN
20 SLL0.07390 BTN
50 SLL0.18476 BTN
100 SLL0.36952 BTN
250 SLL0.92380 BTN
500 SLL1.84761 BTN
1000 SLL3.69521 BTN
2000 SLL7.39042 BTN
5000 SLL18.47605 BTN
10000 SLL36.95210 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 BTN270.62100 SLL
5 BTN1,353.10500 SLL
10 BTN2,706.21000 SLL
20 BTN5,412.42000 SLL
50 BTN13,531.05000 SLL
100 BTN27,062.10000 SLL
250 BTN67,655.25000 SLL
500 BTN135,310.50000 SLL
1000 BTN270,621.00000 SLL
2000 BTN541,242.00000 SLL
5000 BTN1,353,105.00000 SLL
10000 BTN2,706,210.00000 SLL