Saint Helena pounds to Swedish kronor today
Convert SHP to SEK at the real exchange rate
SHP to SEK conversion chart
1 SHP = 13.93400 SEK
0
|1 SHP to SEK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|13.9845
|13.9845
|Low
|13.6860
|13.4071
|Average
|13.8593
|13.6492
|Change
|1.76%
|3.54%
|View full history
1 SHP to SEK stats
The performance of SHP to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.9845 and a 30 day low of 13.6860. This means the 30 day average was 13.8593. The change for SHP to SEK was 1.76.
The performance of SHP to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.9845 and a 90 day low of 13.4071. This means the 90 day average was 13.6492. The change for SHP to SEK was 3.54.
|Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Swedish Krona
|1 SHP
|13.93400 SEK
|5 SHP
|69.67000 SEK
|10 SHP
|139.34000 SEK
|20 SHP
|278.68000 SEK
|50 SHP
|696.70000 SEK
|100 SHP
|1,393.40000 SEK
|250 SHP
|3,483.50000 SEK
|500 SHP
|6,967.00000 SEK
|1000 SHP
|13,934.00000 SEK
|2000 SHP
|27,868.00000 SEK
|5000 SHP
|69,670.00000 SEK
|10000 SHP
|139,340.00000 SEK