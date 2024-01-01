10 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Moroccan dirhams

Convert SHP to MAD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = د.م.12.63 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 SHP to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.834612.9896
Low12.631412.6314
Average12.734212.8117
Change-1.55%-0.86%
View full history

1 SHP to MAD stats

The performance of SHP to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.8346 and a 30 day low of 12.6314. This means the 30 day average was 12.7342. The change for SHP to MAD was -1.55.

The performance of SHP to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.9896 and a 90 day low of 12.6314. This means the 90 day average was 12.8117. The change for SHP to MAD was -0.86.

Track market ratesView SHP to MAD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34318.0911.3961.702
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9371.69822.8641.7652.151
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6141.41419.0451.471.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.8020.9111.11

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 SHP12.63390 MAD
5 SHP63.16950 MAD
10 SHP126.33900 MAD
20 SHP252.67800 MAD
50 SHP631.69500 MAD
100 SHP1,263.39000 MAD
250 SHP3,158.47500 MAD
500 SHP6,316.95000 MAD
1000 SHP12,633.90000 MAD
2000 SHP25,267.80000 MAD
5000 SHP63,169.50000 MAD
10000 SHP126,339.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Saint Helena Pound
1 MAD0.07915 SHP
5 MAD0.39576 SHP
10 MAD0.79152 SHP
20 MAD1.58304 SHP
50 MAD3.95761 SHP
100 MAD7.91522 SHP
250 MAD19.78805 SHP
500 MAD39.57610 SHP
1000 MAD79.15220 SHP
2000 MAD158.30440 SHP
5000 MAD395.76100 SHP
10000 MAD791.52200 SHP