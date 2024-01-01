10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Saint Helena pounds

Convert MAD to SHP at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = £0.07913 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
MAD to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 MAD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07920.0792
Low0.07780.0770
Average0.07850.0781
Change1.74%0.26%
1 MAD to SHP stats

The performance of MAD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0792 and a 30 day low of 0.0778. This means the 30 day average was 0.0785. The change for MAD to SHP was 1.74.

The performance of MAD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0792 and a 90 day low of 0.0770. This means the 90 day average was 0.0781. The change for MAD to SHP was 0.26.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Saint Helena Pound
1 MAD0.07913 SHP
5 MAD0.39563 SHP
10 MAD0.79126 SHP
20 MAD1.58253 SHP
50 MAD3.95632 SHP
100 MAD7.91264 SHP
250 MAD19.78160 SHP
500 MAD39.56320 SHP
1000 MAD79.12640 SHP
2000 MAD158.25280 SHP
5000 MAD395.63200 SHP
10000 MAD791.26400 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 SHP12.63800 MAD
5 SHP63.19000 MAD
10 SHP126.38000 MAD
20 SHP252.76000 MAD
50 SHP631.90000 MAD
100 SHP1,263.80000 MAD
250 SHP3,159.50000 MAD
500 SHP6,319.00000 MAD
1000 SHP12,638.00000 MAD
2000 SHP25,276.00000 MAD
5000 SHP63,190.00000 MAD
10000 SHP126,380.00000 MAD