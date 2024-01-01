5 Saint Helena pounds to Honduran lempiras
Convert SHP to HNL at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SHP to HNL conversion chart
1 SHP = 31.83340 HNL
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 SHP to HNL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|32.7264
|33.3637
|Low
|31.8033
|31.8033
|Average
|32.3486
|32.6046
|Change
|-1.99%
|-2.97%
|View full history
1 SHP to HNL stats
The performance of SHP to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.7264 and a 30 day low of 31.8033. This means the 30 day average was 32.3486. The change for SHP to HNL was -1.99.
The performance of SHP to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.3637 and a 90 day low of 31.8033. This means the 90 day average was 32.6046. The change for SHP to HNL was -2.97.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Honduran lempiras
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Honduran Lempira
|1 SHP
|31.83340 HNL
|5 SHP
|159.16700 HNL
|10 SHP
|318.33400 HNL
|20 SHP
|636.66800 HNL
|50 SHP
|1,591.67000 HNL
|100 SHP
|3,183.34000 HNL
|250 SHP
|7,958.35000 HNL
|500 SHP
|15,916.70000 HNL
|1000 SHP
|31,833.40000 HNL
|2000 SHP
|63,666.80000 HNL
|5000 SHP
|159,167.00000 HNL
|10000 SHP
|318,334.00000 HNL