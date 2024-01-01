100 Honduran lempiras to Saint Helena pounds

Convert HNL to SHP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = £0.03129 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:35
HNL to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 HNL to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03140.0314
Low0.03060.0300
Average0.03090.0307
Change1.27%1.67%
1 HNL to SHP stats

The performance of HNL to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0314 and a 30 day low of 0.0306. This means the 30 day average was 0.0309. The change for HNL to SHP was 1.27.

The performance of HNL to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0314 and a 90 day low of 0.0300. This means the 90 day average was 0.0307. The change for HNL to SHP was 1.67.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Saint Helena Pound
1 HNL0.03129 SHP
5 HNL0.15646 SHP
10 HNL0.31292 SHP
20 HNL0.62585 SHP
50 HNL1.56462 SHP
100 HNL3.12923 SHP
250 HNL7.82308 SHP
500 HNL15.64615 SHP
1000 HNL31.29230 SHP
2000 HNL62.58460 SHP
5000 HNL156.46150 SHP
10000 HNL312.92300 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Honduran Lempira
1 SHP31.95670 HNL
5 SHP159.78350 HNL
10 SHP319.56700 HNL
20 SHP639.13400 HNL
50 SHP1,597.83500 HNL
100 SHP3,195.67000 HNL
250 SHP7,989.17500 HNL
500 SHP15,978.35000 HNL
1000 SHP31,956.70000 HNL
2000 SHP63,913.40000 HNL
5000 SHP159,783.50000 HNL
10000 SHP319,567.00000 HNL