5,000 Saint Helena pounds to Honduran lempiras

Convert SHP to HNL at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = L31.83 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
SHP to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HNL
1 SHP to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.726433.3637
Low31.803331.8033
Average32.348632.6046
Change-1.99%-2.97%
1 SHP to HNL stats

The performance of SHP to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.7264 and a 30 day low of 31.8033. This means the 30 day average was 32.3486. The change for SHP to HNL was -1.99.

The performance of SHP to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.3637 and a 90 day low of 31.8033. This means the 90 day average was 32.6046. The change for SHP to HNL was -2.97.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Honduran Lempira
1 SHP31.83090 HNL
5 SHP159.15450 HNL
10 SHP318.30900 HNL
20 SHP636.61800 HNL
50 SHP1,591.54500 HNL
100 SHP3,183.09000 HNL
250 SHP7,957.72500 HNL
500 SHP15,915.45000 HNL
1000 SHP31,830.90000 HNL
2000 SHP63,661.80000 HNL
5000 SHP159,154.50000 HNL
10000 SHP318,309.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Saint Helena Pound
1 HNL0.03142 SHP
5 HNL0.15708 SHP
10 HNL0.31416 SHP
20 HNL0.62832 SHP
50 HNL1.57081 SHP
100 HNL3.14161 SHP
250 HNL7.85403 SHP
500 HNL15.70805 SHP
1000 HNL31.41610 SHP
2000 HNL62.83220 SHP
5000 HNL157.08050 SHP
10000 HNL314.16100 SHP