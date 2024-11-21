100 Singapore dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert SGD to SEK at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = kr8.206 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
SGD to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SEK
1 SGD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.20698.2069
Low8.00957.8016
Average8.11107.9770
Change2.44%4.87%
1 SGD to SEK stats

The performance of SGD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.2069 and a 30 day low of 8.0095. This means the 30 day average was 8.1110. The change for SGD to SEK was 2.44.

The performance of SGD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.2069 and a 90 day low of 7.8016. This means the 90 day average was 7.9770. The change for SGD to SEK was 4.87.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 SGD8.20590 SEK
5 SGD41.02950 SEK
10 SGD82.05900 SEK
20 SGD164.11800 SEK
50 SGD410.29500 SEK
100 SGD820.59000 SEK
250 SGD2,051.47500 SEK
500 SGD4,102.95000 SEK
1000 SGD8,205.90000 SEK
2000 SGD16,411.80000 SEK
5000 SGD41,029.50000 SEK
10000 SGD82,059.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Singapore Dollar
1 SEK0.12186 SGD
5 SEK0.60932 SGD
10 SEK1.21864 SGD
20 SEK2.43728 SGD
50 SEK6.09320 SGD
100 SEK12.18640 SGD
250 SEK30.46600 SGD
500 SEK60.93200 SGD
1000 SEK121.86400 SGD
2000 SEK243.72800 SGD
5000 SEK609.32000 SGD
10000 SEK1,218.64000 SGD