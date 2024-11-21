50 Swedish kronor to Singapore dollars

Convert SEK to SGD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = S$0.1218 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
SEK to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SGD
1 SEK to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12490.1282
Low0.12180.1218
Average0.12330.1254
Change-2.41%-4.68%
1 SEK to SGD stats

The performance of SEK to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1249 and a 30 day low of 0.1218. This means the 30 day average was 0.1233. The change for SEK to SGD was -2.41.

The performance of SEK to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1282 and a 90 day low of 0.1218. This means the 90 day average was 0.1254. The change for SEK to SGD was -4.68.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07311.04284.4511.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8337.45911.64589.0671.4734.334
1 GBP1.2651.218.9513.972106.861.7675.201
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.9410.1970.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Singapore Dollar
1 SEK0.12184 SGD
5 SEK0.60918 SGD
10 SEK1.21835 SGD
20 SEK2.43670 SGD
50 SEK6.09175 SGD
100 SEK12.18350 SGD
250 SEK30.45875 SGD
500 SEK60.91750 SGD
1000 SEK121.83500 SGD
2000 SEK243.67000 SGD
5000 SEK609.17500 SGD
10000 SEK1,218.35000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 SGD8.20780 SEK
5 SGD41.03900 SEK
10 SGD82.07800 SEK
20 SGD164.15600 SEK
50 SGD410.39000 SEK
100 SGD820.78000 SEK
250 SGD2,051.95000 SEK
500 SGD4,103.90000 SEK
1000 SGD8,207.80000 SEK
2000 SGD16,415.60000 SEK
5000 SGD41,039.00000 SEK
10000 SGD82,078.00000 SEK