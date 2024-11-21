50 Singapore dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert SGD to LKR at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Sr216.5 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
SGD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 SGD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High223.0270236.3710
Low216.4510216.4510
Average220.2256226.2224
Change-2.78%-6.04%
1 SGD to LKR stats

The performance of SGD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 223.0270 and a 30 day low of 216.4510. This means the 30 day average was 220.2256. The change for SGD to LKR was -2.78.

The performance of SGD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 236.3710 and a 90 day low of 216.4510. This means the 90 day average was 226.2224. The change for SGD to LKR was -6.04.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SGD216.51600 LKR
5 SGD1,082.58000 LKR
10 SGD2,165.16000 LKR
20 SGD4,330.32000 LKR
50 SGD10,825.80000 LKR
100 SGD21,651.60000 LKR
250 SGD54,129.00000 LKR
500 SGD108,258.00000 LKR
1000 SGD216,516.00000 LKR
2000 SGD433,032.00000 LKR
5000 SGD1,082,580.00000 LKR
10000 SGD2,165,160.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 LKR0.00462 SGD
5 LKR0.02309 SGD
10 LKR0.04619 SGD
20 LKR0.09237 SGD
50 LKR0.23093 SGD
100 LKR0.46186 SGD
250 LKR1.15465 SGD
500 LKR2.30930 SGD
1000 LKR4.61860 SGD
2000 LKR9.23720 SGD
5000 LKR23.09300 SGD
10000 LKR46.18600 SGD