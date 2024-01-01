20 Singapore dollars to Laotian kips

Convert SGD to LAK at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₭16,340 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:24
SGD to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LAK
1 SGD to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16,703.700017,236.8000
Low16,308.300016,308.3000
Average16,518.540016,815.0478
Change-1.94%-3.90%
1 SGD to LAK stats

The performance of SGD to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16,703.7000 and a 30 day low of 16,308.3000. This means the 30 day average was 16,518.5400. The change for SGD to LAK was -1.94.

The performance of SGD to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17,236.8000 and a 90 day low of 16,308.3000. This means the 90 day average was 16,815.0478. The change for SGD to LAK was -3.90.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5370.79284.4867.2394.464
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05116,744.311.6160.83388.8337.6124.694
1 AUD0.65110,363.20.61910.51654.984.7112.905

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 SGD16,338.00000 LAK
5 SGD81,690.00000 LAK
10 SGD163,380.00000 LAK
20 SGD326,760.00000 LAK
50 SGD816,900.00000 LAK
100 SGD1,633,800.00000 LAK
250 SGD4,084,500.00000 LAK
500 SGD8,169,000.00000 LAK
1000 SGD16,338,000.00000 LAK
2000 SGD32,676,000.00000 LAK
5000 SGD81,690,000.00000 LAK
10000 SGD163,380,000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Singapore Dollar
1 LAK0.00006 SGD
5 LAK0.00031 SGD
10 LAK0.00061 SGD
20 LAK0.00122 SGD
50 LAK0.00306 SGD
100 LAK0.00612 SGD
250 LAK0.01530 SGD
500 LAK0.03060 SGD
1000 LAK0.06121 SGD
2000 LAK0.12241 SGD
5000 LAK0.30604 SGD
10000 LAK0.61207 SGD