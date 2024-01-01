1 thousand Laotian kips to Singapore dollars

Convert LAK to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lak
0.06 sgd

1.00000 LAK = 0.00006 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8552351.0781589.50421.453511.649930.94967518.3804
1 GBP1.1692711.26065104.6551.699551.929221.1104321.4917
1 USD0.927550.793242183.01651.348151.530340.8808517.0481
1 INR0.01117270.009555230.012045810.01623950.01843420.01061050.205358

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Singapore Dollar
1 LAK0.00006 SGD
5 LAK0.00032 SGD
10 LAK0.00064 SGD
20 LAK0.00129 SGD
50 LAK0.00322 SGD
100 LAK0.00645 SGD
250 LAK0.01612 SGD
500 LAK0.03225 SGD
1000 LAK0.06449 SGD
2000 LAK0.12898 SGD
5000 LAK0.32246 SGD
10000 LAK0.64492 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 SGD15505.70000 LAK
5 SGD77528.50000 LAK
10 SGD155057.00000 LAK
20 SGD310114.00000 LAK
50 SGD775285.00000 LAK
100 SGD1550570.00000 LAK
250 SGD3876425.00000 LAK
500 SGD7752850.00000 LAK
1000 SGD15505700.00000 LAK
2000 SGD31011400.00000 LAK
5000 SGD77528500.00000 LAK
10000 SGD155057000.00000 LAK