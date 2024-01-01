1 thousand Singapore dollars to Gambian dalasis

Convert SGD to GMD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = D52.26 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:45
SGD to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GMD
1 SGD to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High53.847754.6648
Low51.951351.9513
Average52.959553.4021
Change-2.32%-1.92%
1 SGD to GMD stats

The performance of SGD to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 53.8477 and a 30 day low of 51.9513. This means the 30 day average was 52.9595. The change for SGD to GMD was -2.32.

The performance of SGD to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 54.6648 and a 90 day low of 51.9513. This means the 90 day average was 53.4021. The change for SGD to GMD was -1.92.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 SGD52.26060 GMD
5 SGD261.30300 GMD
10 SGD522.60600 GMD
20 SGD1,045.21200 GMD
50 SGD2,613.03000 GMD
100 SGD5,226.06000 GMD
250 SGD13,065.15000 GMD
500 SGD26,130.30000 GMD
1000 SGD52,260.60000 GMD
2000 SGD104,521.20000 GMD
5000 SGD261,303.00000 GMD
10000 SGD522,606.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Singapore Dollar
1 GMD0.01913 SGD
5 GMD0.09567 SGD
10 GMD0.19135 SGD
20 GMD0.38270 SGD
50 GMD0.95675 SGD
100 GMD1.91349 SGD
250 GMD4.78373 SGD
500 GMD9.56745 SGD
1000 GMD19.13490 SGD
2000 GMD38.26980 SGD
5000 GMD95.67450 SGD
10000 GMD191.34900 SGD