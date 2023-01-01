5 Gambian dalasis to Singapore dollars

Convert GMD to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 gmd
0.10 sgd

1.00000 GMD = 0.02095 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:33 UTC
GMD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Singapore Dollar
1 GMD0.02095 SGD
5 GMD0.10477 SGD
10 GMD0.20954 SGD
20 GMD0.41908 SGD
50 GMD1.04770 SGD
100 GMD2.09539 SGD
250 GMD5.23848 SGD
500 GMD10.47695 SGD
1000 GMD20.95390 SGD
2000 GMD41.90780 SGD
5000 GMD104.76950 SGD
10000 GMD209.53900 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 SGD47.72390 GMD
5 SGD238.61950 GMD
10 SGD477.23900 GMD
20 SGD954.47800 GMD
50 SGD2386.19500 GMD
100 SGD4772.39000 GMD
250 SGD11930.97500 GMD
500 SGD23861.95000 GMD
1000 SGD47723.90000 GMD
2000 SGD95447.80000 GMD
5000 SGD238619.50000 GMD
10000 SGD477239.00000 GMD