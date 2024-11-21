50 Singapore dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert SGD to BGN at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = лв1.382 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
SGD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 SGD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.38311.3831
Low1.36091.3434
Average1.37211.3648
Change0.44%2.91%
1 SGD to BGN stats

The performance of SGD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3831 and a 30 day low of 1.3609. This means the 30 day average was 1.3721. The change for SGD to BGN was 0.44.

The performance of SGD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3831 and a 90 day low of 1.3434. This means the 90 day average was 1.3648. The change for SGD to BGN was 2.91.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 SGD1.38233 BGN
5 SGD6.91165 BGN
10 SGD13.82330 BGN
20 SGD27.64660 BGN
50 SGD69.11650 BGN
100 SGD138.23300 BGN
250 SGD345.58250 BGN
500 SGD691.16500 BGN
1000 SGD1,382.33000 BGN
2000 SGD2,764.66000 BGN
5000 SGD6,911.65000 BGN
10000 SGD13,823.30000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Singapore Dollar
1 BGN0.72342 SGD
5 BGN3.61708 SGD
10 BGN7.23415 SGD
20 BGN14.46830 SGD
50 BGN36.17075 SGD
100 BGN72.34150 SGD
250 BGN180.85375 SGD
500 BGN361.70750 SGD
1000 BGN723.41500 SGD
2000 BGN1,446.83000 SGD
5000 BGN3,617.07500 SGD
10000 BGN7,234.15000 SGD